Accent Roofing and Construction
Roofers in Dallas
Services

  • roof repair
  • roof replacement
    • Accent Roofing & Construction is a “BBB A+ Rated Company” with over 30 years experience in residential and commercial Dallas roofing contractor services, as well as construction and restoration. As a full service company, we have the know-how to handle any kind of job. We come highly recommended by insurance agencies, construction associations, consumer agencies and many satisfied customers who consider us to be one of the best, reliable and competitive construction and restoration contractors in Dallas / Fort Worth areas.

    Service areas
    Texas and Dallas
    Address
    4516 Lovers Ln
    75225 Dallas
    United States
    +1-2142955500 accentroofing.com

    Reviews

    David Lee
    Fair and trustworthy estimations and great service! The owner will walk you through the roof inspections and insurance estimates rather than just blind quoting of a new roof. He will explain the reasons for the quotes and estimates. The his team's work is high quality and thorough. If they miss something, he is quick to respond and fix. I would highly recommend for any roof repairs.
    over 3 years ago
    deborah howle
    We can't say enough good things about Lonnie and his team at Accent Roofing. He did a fantastic job on the repairs and also did a great job working with the insurance company. He was able to increase our insurance claim significantly above what they originally estimated. In addition to the roofing Lonnie and his team replaced all the gutters, painted, wood replacement and repairs. We will use Lonnie and Accent Roofing again soon for some home updates. Thank you Lonnie!
    over 2 years ago
    Piper Merrill
    Accent Roofing and Construction was an excellent referral for my new roof and other construction projects. They lived up to my high expectations. The project manager oversaw the entire project to make sure I was completely satisfied. Lonnie, the owner, will make sure you understand the insurance process and help you achieve the results you deserve. I highly recommend Lonnie and his company!
    almost 3 years ago
