Craig Labelle Plumbing
Plumbers in Rothsay, Minnesota
Reviews (10)
Services

  • Plumber
    • Craig LaBelle Plumbing services is a plumbing company serving the Fergus Falls Minnesota area. Craig is a master licensed plumber with 25 years of experience. Whether you need water heater replacement or a full kitchen remodel, Craig has the experience to do the job correctly, safely, and up to code. Other services include sump pump replacement, leak detection, clogged drains, garbage disposal repair, sewer cleaning, frozen pipes, toilet replacements, and much more. Craig has very high standards and has chosen to keep his company small. He likes that fact that if you hire Craig LaBelle Plumbing, you get Craig LaBelle as your plumber.

    Service areas
    Rothsay and Minnesota
    Address
    30812 County Hwy 21
    56579 Rothsay, Minnesota
    United States
    +1-7635614900 fergusfallsplumber.com

    Reviews

    Natalie Thompson
    Craig installed a new water softener for us. Outstanding quality service. Wonderful price! He will be the one we call for any future plumbing needs.
    3 months ago
    Amy Moreland
    Came out last minute for a leak, which was appreciated from the beginning. High quality work with very reasonable prices. Would recommend to anyone and will be only using his services for all my plumbing needs.
    9 months ago
    Misty Boots
    Craig has always been great to us, top notch work and just all around a great guy. We’ve used his services a lot, as our house has had many plumbing issues.
    9 months ago
    Show all 10 reviews
