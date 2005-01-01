Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
First Finishers LLC
General Contractors in Yelm
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (9)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    First Finishers is one of the most reputable local general contractors servicing Olympia and surrounding areas.Since 2005, First Finishers LLC has put a premium on providing consistent quality and service. First Finishers offers a wide range of professional residential and commercial construction services, including, flooring, remodeling and custom home building.

    Services
    • General Contractor Services
    • Remodeling Contractor Services
    • Custom Home Builder
    Service areas
    • Olympia
    • Tumwater
    • Lacey
    • Lakewood
    • Dupont
    • Steilacoom
    • Roy
    • Yelm
    • Rainier
    • Tenino and the South Puget Sound
    • Show all 10 service areas
    Address
    607 W Yelm Ave
    98597 Yelm
    United States
    +1-3604007767 firstfinishers.com

    Reviews

    Shawn Bitton
    Too busy to even come and look at a master bath remodel. Just said over the phone they couldn’t support.
    4 months ago
    Brian Eppert
    Good experience with First Finishers. Very professional and solutions focused. Stayed on budget and schedule. Recommend.
    8 months ago
    YVETTE M “VETTE VETTE” POLLARD
    Okay, so will dat myself.., BUT, OMG what an awesome guy Kai is. He was very responsive to concern, not only described in great detail process but helped walk us through what I felt was a major home repair. His team of subcontractors are very professional, on time, responsive and most of all respectful and skilled. Shout out to John at the showroom... very thorough, kind and easy to work with. We look forward to continued work with First Finishers LLC as we move forward with home improvements. Thanks Kai!!!!
    11 months ago
    Show all 9 reviews
      Add SEO element