Wood N Wax
Furniture & Accessories in Jarrow
Reviews (11)
    Wood n Wax is a family-based furniture company which specializes in the hand crafting of Quality Solid Oak Furniture & Fire Surrounds. With Competitive prices and always value our customers highly! Solid Rustic Oak Furniture, Fire Surrounds & shelving, Quality, Unique & affordable. We make rustic pine and oak furniture to your own requirements coffee tables, oak mantle beam and wooden furniture. Each piece of furniture is unique and can be made to your individual style.

    Services
    • rustic oak fire surrounds
    • floating oak mantel shelf 
    • solid oak fire surrounds uk
    • oak floating shelves uk
    • rustic oak shelves
    • hand crafted wooden furniture
    • rustic oak furniture
    Service areas
    Jarrow
    Address
    Unit 4 Royal Industrial Estate Jarrow, Tyne And Wear NE32 3HR
    NE32 3HR Jarrow
    United Kingdom
    +44-7773979400 www.woodnwax.co.uk

    Reviews

    Stacy Wrobel
    Brilliant service with fantastic products.
    6 months ago
    Jon Baglioni
    Amazing service, they allowed me to add to my order with a quick response to emails. Delivery was fast and the product quality was perfect. Thanks
    3 months ago
    corinne power
    Amazing products, fabulous customer service. So pleased I chose to purchase from these guys.
    7 months ago
