Wood n Wax is a family-based furniture company which specializes in the hand crafting of Quality Solid Oak Furniture & Fire Surrounds. With Competitive prices and always value our customers highly! Solid Rustic Oak Furniture, Fire Surrounds & shelving, Quality, Unique & affordable. We make rustic pine and oak furniture to your own requirements coffee tables, oak mantle beam and wooden furniture. Each piece of furniture is unique and can be made to your individual style.