J&amp;L Landscapes
Landscape Designers in Liverpool
    • J&L Landscapes are an established Landscaping company specialising in landscaping services in Liverpool and its surrounding areas. We have been offering landscaping and gardening services throughout Merseyside for over 10 years, ensuring we are one of the most experienced and trustworthy names in the industry. We cover all aspects of landscaping and gardening including general landscaping for Liverpool, Fencing, Driveways, Turfing, Paving and Block Paving, Printed Concrete Driveways and even converting gardens into an outside nurseries.

    Services
    landscaping, paving, and driveways
    Service areas
    Liverpool
    Address
    24 Mackets Lane
    L25 0LQ Liverpool
    United Kingdom
    +44-1513090326 www.liverpool-landscaping.co.uk

    Reviews

    Mikeya King
    Fraudulent! DO. NOT. USE! Had works booked in for 6 months. 1 month before the works were due he tried to massively increase the price; which was unaffordable. He was unprofessional enough not to factor in cost increases when making giving the total price. He refused to return the deposit, despite no written policy in place in respect of this, resulting in a breach of contract. He was rude and unprofessional about our plight, using 'thumbs up' emojis to our pleas. We were forced to sue, which he ignored. The Judge ordered judgement against him and he still ignored us. After 10 months , and only when threatened with bailiffs, did he return our deposit with a very nasty and unprofessional message. There is still £70 outstanding for legal costs; hence the review. If you look back through old reviews, it is not the first time! So do look back! My advice is DO NOT USE! It is not worth the stress and aggravation!
    5 months ago
    Denise Grierson
    I can absolutely recommend J/L Landscapes. John and team have done a fantastic job on my garden. Paved and laid artificial turf. They worked extremely hard and were polite and helpful lads. They cleared all rubbish and jet washed. I couldn't be happier. Thanks John and his team
    6 months ago
    Alison Fowler
    Used JL Landscapes to help design an old garden that was in desperate need of an overhaul and also a lift due to severe seasonal flooding. John came out and offered lots of ideas and suggestions all within a competitive price too. We secured a date and him and his guys turned up as promised on the date agreed. They worked for 4 days on my garden and honestly? They revamped it!! I am absolutely thrilled with my new garden! The lads were all so hardworking and absolutely slogged it from morning to late afternoon every day. John was helpful right through and offered lots of suggestions for keeping my new garden in top shape. They also left the garden clean and tidy and even jet washed the surrounding area to get rid of any mess as a consequence of soil being brought in. I would absolutely recommend this company to all. So much so that I will be contacting John again in the near future for an overhaul of my front garden too. Thank you so very much JL Landscapes! I’m over the moon with my new back garden design!
    2 months ago
