Lake Management Inc
Landscape Designers in Orange, California
    • Lake Management Inc provides many HOA's, Apartment Complexes, Golf Courses, residential and more with professional aquatic services as these are often built around large bodies of water, including custom rivers and ponds constructed within the property themselves.
    Managing large bodies of water including lakes, pools, etc can be a very stressful situation for many professional communities around the state of California/ Arizona where the climates are warmer and lead to an increase in not only growth of algae but also use of the water features by the people in the community.

    Services
    Pond Contractor
    Service areas
    Orange, California
    Address
    529 West Blueridge Avenue
    92865 Orange, California
    United States
    +1-7143121260 www.lakemanagementinc.net/california/orange-county
