Rural Renovators
General Contractors in Franklin Grove
Reviews (10)
    • We are custom builders specializing in the use of post frame construction. We build structures for the residential, agricultural, and commercial industries. We take great pride in the quality of our work, and are proud when we can hang our sign on the end of your building when the job is done.
    From basic storage buildings, to insulated work shops, and even residential homes. There is very little a post frame structure is not a great fit for. We take extra care to make sure every building will stand the test of time, is extremely energy efficient, and more importantly, is more than just a barn. It’s a big investment for you, and for us, it’s a passion brought to life through the use of wood and steel.

    Services
    General Contractor
    Service areas
    Franklin Grove and Illinois
    Address
    1353 Pine Hill Rd
    61031 Franklin Grove
    United States
    +1-8156770265 rrbuildings.com

    Reviews

    michael meixner
    Having 22 yrs in the Army. And retired from the Post office as a letter carrier. I know Integrity at its finest . Kyle at R&R has proven to me they have what it takes to do it right. Thanks Kyle for your Insight. Gods Speed.
    3 months ago
    Adam Davis
    Awesome YouTube content! Does an amazing service by sharing so much knowledge freely with the public.
    20 days ago
    Devin Lopez
    I appreciate them sharing how they build. I wish everyone in the world shelter. Their design can help people make large, sturdy, and durable shelters. Right on!
    9 months ago
