Leisure Time Decks
Roofers in Lilburn
Reviews (6)
Services

  Deck Builders
    • We are a home improvement company serving the north metro Atlanta area. We have the experience to do your job right. We have been providing excellence in customer service since we began in 1989. We also design and build screen porches, outdoor kitchens and fireplaces, arbors, gazebos, wood fences and more. If you have another project in mind, just ask us, we should be able to help.
    Your satisfaction is guaranteed. We never ask for all of the money up front.  Your final payment is due only when the job is complete to your satisfaction. Leisure Time Decks, builds beautiful decks, screen porches, arbors, outdoor kitchens, outdoor fireplaces and wood fences!

    Call us for a quote on your next project!

    Service areas
    Lilburn
    Address
    527 Tom Smith RD SW
    30047 Lilburn
    United States
    +1-4049392201 ltdecks.com

    Reviews

    Rachel Ewald
    The work was done well, on time and with professionalism. Our home has greatly appreciated with the quality of workmanship provided on our new porch and deck. Truly a joy to work with and a pleasure to enjoy forever.
    over 2 years ago
    Jeffrey Merkel
    Leisure Time Decks completed a deck remodeled project for us several years ago, and working with them was terrific. They provided input from design through the construction and helped us to make smart decisions. We are thrilled with the results of our outdoor space.
    about 2 years ago
    Joe & Erin Tarantino
    We love our new project and highly recommend Leisure Time Decks for your next project.
    over 2 years ago
