Home 2 Office Water Coolers
Home Appliances in Liverpool
Reviews (8)
    • Home 2 Office Water Coolers is one of the largest independent water cooler companies in Liverpool – specialising in the supply of natural bottled mineral water, first class bottled water coolers and plumbed in / mains fed water coolers. We also supply a range of Hot Drink Vending Supplies and Janitorial Supplies.

    Services
    • water coolers
    • plumbed in water coolers
    • hot water dispensers
    Service areas
    Liverpool
    Address
    Unit 3, Arbour Lane
    L33 7XE Liverpool
    United Kingdom
    +44-8004581029 home2officewatercoolers.co.uk

    Reviews

    Sean Murphy
    Fantastic company! Great service! Drivers always polite and even when it’s not our usual delivery driver they are still always courteous and deliver with a smile! Highly recommend!
    over 2 years ago
    Red Rooves Limited
    Steve I am not going to talk about your water, except it exceeds my expectations, and know if I am after H20, I know where to go. When I first met with yourself, the one thing that stood out about your business, was your passion regarding the service the customer received, and correcting the issues you seen other companies, some of which you had worked. From dealing with your company, in which you have provided water coolers to my office, and to my mother, also bottled water to my home. I can only say your service is fantastic, the coolers are serviced every 3 months as you stated, in which your staff turn up, they are professional, get the job done and leave. They are always punctual and well mannered. The deliveries of the bottled water couldn’t be simpler, and the call to see if we need water is a great help, otherwise due to my busy schedule I would always forget to order any. It doesn’t matter if I need one or three bottles, your team takes the order, and delivers it when they say they will, which is a great assistance especially when you are delivering to my mother’s property. All you team talk about how much they love working for your company as well, it shows they believe in your business model, as well as yourself. They see you as a team player not just a leader and that is a credit to yourself. As above, if I, or anyone I know ever needs h2o, I know where to send them. Many Thanks Robert
    over 2 years ago
    Dom Byrne
    Home 2 Office have been delivering water to us for 3 years and the service has never been anything other than brilliant. We get a call two days before they are due to deliver and their drivers are the friendliest bunch of drivers you could come across. I would recommend them to anyone looking for a reliable and great to deal with water provider.
    about 1 year ago
    Show all 8 reviews
