Home 2 Office Water Coolers is one of the largest independent water cooler companies in Liverpool – specialising in the supply of natural bottled mineral water, first class bottled water coolers and plumbed in / mains fed water coolers. We also supply a range of Hot Drink Vending Supplies and Janitorial Supplies.
- Services
- water coolers
- plumbed in water coolers
- hot water dispensers
- Service areas
- Liverpool
- Address
-
Unit 3, Arbour Lane
L33 7XE Liverpool
United Kingdom
+44-8004581029 home2officewatercoolers.co.uk