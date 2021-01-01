Your browser is out-of-date.

Joshua&#39;s Landscape Design
Landscape Designers in Whitehouse Station
Reviews (7)
    • Joshua’s Landscaping Design is quickly becoming the “go-to” landscaping company in central New Jersey based on the recommendations of satisfied customers. Whether your property needs a spring and fall cleanup, or you’re tired of your old backyard and are looking to make it better, or if you have a set of stairs that you just aren’t sure if they will last another season, or if you simply don’t have the time to properly care for your lawn,Joshua’s Landscaping and Design can help.
    With over 10 years of experience in the landscape/hardscape industry, Josh Burk and his team will put together a plan that will make your yard the envy of the neighborhood. Instead, if you wishing you can have a property that is the envy of the neighbors, it will be. Josh cares about his clients’ properties as much as he does his own.

    Services
    • Landscape Design
    • Lawn Care Service
    • Sustainable Landscaping
    • Landscape Construction
    • Garden Installation
    Service areas
    Whitehouse Station and New Jersey
    Address
    531 Route 22 East P.M.B 302
    08889 Whitehouse Station
    United States
    +1-9088011099 www.joshuaslandscaping.com

    Reviews

    Morris
    Don’t recommend !!! Should have looked at previous reviews, poor follow up and disorganized. 2021 March 5th: came to do an estimate for patio (power wash and resand) had a great convo March 11th: to finally get an estimate March 18th: followed up on when work would be completed after accepting bid March 26th: followed up again on when he was available , said “waiting for warmer weather” April 20th: followed up again on when he can come do work. 4/21 response said “next week” April 26th: still waiting on response for a specific day. April 27th: response “next Monday May3rd” May 3rd: cleaned off patio to prep work to hopefully be completed by the eod Monday in preparation for Mother’s Day. Day came and went …. No response…. No reply…. No call….. Thanks for wasting my time. Would have been happy if you said I have no time, I cannot do work. But instead you decided to not respond. Don’t recommend !!!!
    about 1 year ago
    Vince Rello
    Has been maintaining my property for three or four years now. He also did my hard scape design very professional reliable and always willing to talk about your needs. Recently started using Josh for my snow removal very affordable.
    about 1 year ago
    Josh Burk
    Honest, reliable and wonderful service.
    over 2 years ago
