Light Bulbs Unlimited - Light Bulb Changing Pros was established in 1985. Our first store opened on Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica. Since then we have opened two more stores, one in Beverly Hills - West Hollywood on Beverly Boulevard and the other in Sherman Oaks on Ventura Boulevard.



Our philosophy is to provide excellent customer service at the best possible price. We carry all the normal and hard to find bulbs as well as a large selection event, party, and unique light up products. We offer one-on-one service on the showroom floors providing that extra level of service not experienced in other stores. We have an excellent reputation in the entertainment industry offering extensive one on one service taking as much time as necessary to fulfill every want or dream. Our local home owners know us for providing quick inexpensive lamp repairs, lighting advice, and even help with their kids school projects. We also like to give back to our community by supporting our local schools and religious institutions. Just give us a call today to speak with one of our professionals and we'll find the right lighting solution for you!