Light bulb installation and lamp repair in Los Angeles – Light Bulb Pros
Electricians in Sherman Oaks
Reviews (9)
Services

  • light bulb installation
  • tree lighting
  • holiday lighting
  • light bulb changing service
  • string light home decorating service
  • tree lighting wrapping service
  • light bulb sales and consultation
  • desk lamp repair
  • floor lamp repair
  • light bulb changing
  • lighted tree wrapping
    • Light Bulbs Unlimited - Light Bulb Changing Pros was established in 1985. Our first store opened on Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica. Since then we have opened two more stores, one in Beverly Hills - West Hollywood on Beverly Boulevard and the other in Sherman Oaks on Ventura Boulevard.


    Our philosophy is to provide excellent customer service at the best possible price. We carry all the normal and hard to find bulbs as well as a large selection event, party, and unique light up products. We offer one-on-one service on the showroom floors providing that extra level of service not experienced in other stores. We have an excellent reputation in the entertainment industry offering extensive one on one service taking as much time as necessary to fulfill every want or dream. Our local home owners know us for providing quick inexpensive lamp repairs, lighting advice, and even help with their kids school projects. We also like to give back to our community by supporting our local schools and religious institutions. Just give us a call today to speak with one of our professionals and we'll find the right lighting solution for you!

    Service areas
    Sherman Oaks and CA
    Company awards
    Owner
    Address
    14446 Ventura Blvd.
    91423 Sherman Oaks
    United States
    +1-8185013492 www.light-bulbs-unlimited.net

    Reviews

    Gr8 Corvette
    Amazing place to find things other places don't have but be ready to pay $$$
    10 months ago
    Mark Cummins
    Great store! Everything you need to light your home or office!!
    8 months ago
    Kelly Roser
    Very helpful sales staff, unbelievable variety of forms, voltages, and styles If I can't find it ANYWHERE else...
    9 months ago
