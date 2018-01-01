Your browser is out-of-date.

Used Kitchen Exchange
Furniture & Accessories in Widnes
    • We are a family run, multi award winning business and we specialise in the re-sale of Used (second hand) and Ex-Display Kitchens. Working closely with the UK’s leading showrooms we are able to give you a great selection of Used and Ex-Display kitchens at a fraction of their original retail price.

    Services
    • used kitchens
    • ex-display kitchens
    • kitchens and appliances
    Service areas
    Widnes
    Address
    63 Coroners Lane
    WA8 9JB Widnes
    United Kingdom
    +44-3300586877 www.usedkitchenexchange.co.uk
    Best of Houzz 2018 Service, Which? Trusted Trader

