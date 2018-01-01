We are a family run, multi award winning business and we specialise in the re-sale of Used (second hand) and Ex-Display Kitchens. Working closely with the UK’s leading showrooms we are able to give you a great selection of Used and Ex-Display kitchens at a fraction of their original retail price.
- Services
- used kitchens
- ex-display kitchens
- kitchens and appliances
- Service areas
- Widnes
- Address
-
63 Coroners Lane
WA8 9JB Widnes
United Kingdom
+44-3300586877 www.usedkitchenexchange.co.uk
Legal disclosure
Best of Houzz 2018 Service, Which? Trusted Trader