Sportscapers Construction Inc.
Reviews (5)
    • Sportscapers Inc. an industry standard company specializing in creating and constructing athletic facilities since 1997 for commercial and residential clients. Sportscapers Inc. offers sports accessories, playground equipment, baseball cage nets, home putting green, backyard green, indoor basketball court, basketball hoop, plays, shade and indoor structures services. We always try to suggest you best options according to your requirement. We take care of all construction, maintenance, resurfacing, rebuild, replacement and repair work for the various clients. We have been in the sports construction for more than 20 years and work in concert with Landscape Architects, Suppliers, Consultants, Distributors and General Contractors to provide a comprehensive approach to satisfy the clients. Contact us today to if you need any of our services.

    Services
    • outdoor sports lighting
    • batting cage installation
    • sports field lighting
    • indoor putting greens
    • basketball court construction
    Service areas
    Houston
    Address
    6124 Highway 6 North, Ste 130
    77084 Houston
    United States
    +1-2812133311

    Reviews

    Taylor Thompson
    Sportscapers is an amazing company that has completed a beautiful tennis court for my backyard. Would 10/10 recommend
    about 3 years ago
    Robert Linton
    I’ve called three different times to speak with customer service. It’s been three weeks and still no phone call so I can discuss my project. Disappointed with the lack of service and care for the customers. The only thing I would recommend is to look else where. Imagine if you had issue after the job was finished.
    about 3 years ago
    James Cochran
    It's been a month and couldn't be happier with our new Court. Rod and his team did a great job from his first time engaging with me as I was looking to build out the specs to the execution. Great experience and if ever I have the need to do this again Rod will be my only call.
    almost 3 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
