KRB Flood &amp; Fire Restoration
Restoration & Renovation in Los Angeles
Reviews (5)
    • When disaster strikes, we are the fire and water damage restoration company to answer your call for help. We're on call for emergency's with state-of-the-art equipment to handle any of your fire restoration, water damage repair or mold removal needs. We also specialize in waterproofing to prepare you for future incidents. Have any foundation repair needs? Call us today and our in-house crew will get your life back to normal in no time!

    Services
    • water damage
    • flood damage
    • flood dryout
    • fire repair
    • mold remediation
    • smoke damage
    • foundation repair
    • water dryout
    • flood restoration
    • water damage near me
    • flood damage near me
    • flood dryout near me
    • fire repair near me
    • mold remediation near me
    • smoke damage near me
    • foundation repair near me
    • water dryout near me
    • flood restoration near me
    Service areas
    Los Angeles and CA
    Company awards
    Owner
    Address
    3594 Mountain View Ave.
    90066 Los Angeles
    United States
    +1-3256041601 www.krbfloodandfire.com

    Reviews

    Tim Petlin
    I have used KRB for both big and small projects and their professionalism and skill is superb! When I reported a water leak from a broken pipe that caused a fair amount of damage, they were all over it - stopped the leak, got a mold guy over, did the remediation, and repaired it like new. They even ensured our insurance properly accounted for everything owed to us. They have a very professional crew. I was very comfortable leaving them in my home unsupervised. Their communication is great - giving me updates daily on where the project was. I plan on using them for several more projects in the coming year...if they can squeeze me in!
    about 3 years ago
    Mike Carson
    We have work with KRB Flood and Fire for over the past two years. Karl Brooks has an impeccable talent for finding causes to various water/construction issues not to mentioned a positive approach of problem solving. Karl has excellent time management skills on getting a project completed on time, if not earlier than promised. He makes no excuses and always follows up continuously with all parties involved. There are very few contracting companies today that build a relationship of trust and show people that they really do care about them and KRB fire and flood is one of them.
    over 3 years ago
    Adamm Gritlefeld
    I've had the pleasure of working with Karl and his company. They are very competent, considerate, and conscientious about taking care of every detail when it comes to environmental issues. I recommend them for restoration, and reconstructing. Karl has a very professional crew that will not let you down. I would recommend using Karl when you have mold issues, flood issues, and general construction services. Karl is very knowledgeable, and someone you can trust to do a great job.
    over 3 years ago
