SwiftClean
Building cleaning in Santa Barbara, Ca
Reviews (9)
    • SwiftClean makes house cleaning in Santa Barbara easy! We utilize online payment options, seamless website navigation, trustworthy/quality house cleaners, and transparent/up-front pricing. Our professional Santa Barbara cleaners are always on-time with all of the supplies they’ll need to thoroughly clean your home. We’re always readily available for any inquiries our customers may have. You can reach us by phone, chat, or email. Enjoy doing the things you love while we take care of the house cleaning for you. SwiftClean Cleaning Services is here to help!

    Services
    • House Cleaning Service
    • Cleaning Service
    • Cleaners
    Service areas
    Santa Barbara, CA
    Address
    632-628 Olive St
    93101 Santa Barbara, Ca
    United States
    +1-8054726154 swiftclean.com/house-cleaning-santa-barbara

    Reviews

    Anne Wilson
    I have tried everything from Craigslist to big companies when it comes to house cleaning services. SwiftClean has by far been the best experience I've had. I can easily book online and they always show up on time and do a great job. Great company, I will continue to use and recommend them.
    over 3 years ago
    Emily Westgarth
    I had an AMAZING experience with SwiftClean! I needed last minute cleaning services and their staff was very helpful. Jamie did a wonderful job of cleaning my home. I had a very detailed list of cleaning requests and she was able to get everything on my list done and in a timely matter. Great service!!
    over 3 years ago
    Dolores Tanouye
    Fantastic service. The maids are great.
    over 1 year ago
