Stone Lotus Landscapes Pty Ltd
Landscape Architects in Randwick
Reviews (8)
    • Everybody dreams of having a beautiful property! We at Stone Lotus Landscapes Pty Ltd offer landscape and garden design services to help you achieve that dream. We aim to create an outdoor space that not only looks mesmerizing, but also adds practical value to the space. Our crew promises to complete the whole job on time and within your budget. Whether you want a patio or landscaping task completed, we have teams that specialize in each and every job. From consultation to completion, we will be with you all through offering guidance and beautifying your property. Why wait any longer? Call us today and build your dream property!

    Services
    • landscape design sydney
    • courtyard design sydney
    • sydney landscape designers
    • landscape design bondi
    Service areas
    Randwick, Sydney, and Bondi
    Address
    5/82 Alison Rd
    2031 Randwick
    Australia
    +61-488846623 www.stonelotus.com.au

    Reviews

    Suzanne Alam
    Andrew and the Stone Lotus team did an amazing job of transforming our garage into a roof top oasis. Highly recommended.
    6 months ago
    Joanne Bailison
    Andrew and the team at Stone Lotus turned our unusable garden into a resort oasis. Andrew’s attention to detail and unwavering adaptability made him a pleasure to work with. Andrew listened to what we wanted and made our dream a reality.
    about 1 year ago
    Karen Gould
    Andrew and his team were professional and responsive. They did a great job transforming our front yard.
    about 1 year ago
    Show all 8 reviews
