Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Fantastic Services Adelaide
Other Businesses in Adelaide
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Get quality workmanship and expert help with your property needs! Fantastic Services Adelaide offers a variety of services - from housekeeping and cleaning services such as a guaranteed end of lease cleaning or specialised carpet and oven cleaning, to gardening, lawn care and professional pest control. Call now, send us a message via our website or use the online booking form to schedule a domestic service of your choice in no time! Sign up to our membership programme and as a part of Fantastic Club take advantage of customised prices, special deals and great discounts.

    Services
    • House Cleaning
    • End of Lease Cleaning
    • Carpet Cleaning
    • Upholstery Cleaning
    • Tile and Grout Cleaning
    • Window Cleaning
    • Oven Cleaning
    • After Builders Cleaning
    • Pressure Washing
    • Office Cleaning
    • Hard Floor Cleaning
    • Gardening
    • Lawn Care
    • Mowing
    • Pest Control
    • Show all 15 services
    Service areas
    Australia and Adelaide
    Address
    5000 Adelaide
    Australia
    +61-874778304 fantasticservicesgroup.com.au/adelaide
      Add SEO element