Get quality workmanship and expert help with your property needs! Fantastic Services Adelaide offers a variety of services - from housekeeping and cleaning services such as a guaranteed end of lease cleaning or specialised carpet and oven cleaning, to gardening, lawn care and professional pest control. Call now, send us a message via our website or use the online booking form to schedule a domestic service of your choice in no time! Sign up to our membership programme and as a part of Fantastic Club take advantage of customised prices, special deals and great discounts.