Fantastic Services Canberra
Other Businesses in Canberra
    • You can count on the Fantastic pros in Canberra to give you a hand with general and specialised cleaning as well as other services like pest control. With Fantastic Services you get guaranteed quality and excellence, wide coverage and availability, options to customise your service and many additional perks. Join our membership programme and as a Fantastic Club member take advantage of many special deals and discounts.

    Services
    • House Cleaning
    • End of Lease Cleaning
    • Carpet Cleaning
    • Upholstery Cleaning
    • Tile and Grout Cleaning
    • Window Cleaning
    • Oven Cleaning
    • After Builders Cleaning
    • Pressure Washing
    • Office Cleaning
    • Hard Floor Cleaning
    • Pest Control
    • Show all 12 services
    Service areas
    Canberra and ACT
    Address
    2600 Canberra
    Australia
    +61-261004901 fantasticservicesgroup.com.au/Canberra
