My family relocated to the united states in the summer of 1990. Coming to united states meant new opportunities for my family. Growing up in a big family, I was raised to appreciate hard work ethic and understand the importance of knowledge. At 16 years of age I was introduced to the painting and cleaning industry. My goal was to learn everything I could about it and to apply my knowledge and skills to the best of my ability. As years went by and I started a family and moved to Ontario Canada I became certain of my passion to run a business of my own. I desired to offer my customers the knowledge, skills and service which I have acquired, with honesty and integrity as my core values. At fresh home services everything we represent and everything we've achieved is due to the constant desire to learn. We make it our goal to listen to our customers and offer them a service that they can trust and depend on. We look forward to earning your trust as your painter and cleaner.