Bsure roofing
Roofing & Gutters in Portsmouth
Reviews (7)
    • BSURE ROOFING south coast roofing company offering roofing repairs in Portsmouth and surrounding.

    We will manage the flat roof installation through to project completion. We offer a wide range of flat-roofing products suitable for every need and budget, from single-ply roofing to more complex 2-ply and solar protective systems. Our service includes insulation for all flat roofs. The finish will be with drip edges and lead to cover up the stands.

    Services
    • roofers
    • Portsmouth flat roofs
    • roof repairs. flat roof repairs
    • leaky roof
    • roofers near me
    • roofing facias guttering
    Service areas
    Portsmouth, Hampshire, and England
    Company awards
    Owner
    Address
    Cornerstone House, 120 London Rd
    PO20NB Portsmouth
    United Kingdom
    +44-2392988403 bsuretradeservices.co.uk/roofing-services

    Reviews

    james payton
    Urgently needed my roof repaired as leaking in multiple places due to poor weather. Was recommended to this company. Great service that was very quick and efficient and started work within the next week and put a temporary fix in place until the work started. The price was cheapest around. Couldnt of asked for anything more. Highly recommend to everyone.
    over 3 years ago
    Carol Wright
    The lads started on Tuesday and finished the following Monday. Total from start to finish was 5 days. They arrived, got on with the job of replacing the complete roof with the minimum of fuss and mess. They returned a couple of days later and cleaned up all the small bits of broken tiles/dust doing a really thorough job. Will and his team did a superb job and cannot be faulted for any aspect of the work and the timely manner in which it was completed.
    3 months ago
    rob lunn
    New roof completed hassle free. Great bunch of guys top quality workmanship,friendly efficient service. I like to give credit when it’s due and would highly recommend this company. A big thank you to William and the team superb job.
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
