GL Garage Doors are reliable, charming garage doors that will stand the test of time. With our variety of colors, windows and panel styles, you’’re sure to find a garage doors that will perfectly complement your home or business needs.
We service all brands of garage doors and openers. We replace springs, gears or sprockets and have most parts in stock for same day repair. No job is ever too big or too small. Contact us today!
- Service areas
- Huntington Beach
- Address
-
16582 Gothard Street Suite E1
92647 Huntington Beach
United States
+1-7143757355 glgaragedoors.com