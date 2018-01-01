Based in Houston, TX but with nationwide scope, Laura U Interior Design is a design firm focused exclusively on luxurious residential spaces. Founder Laura Umansky’s Classically Current© aesthetic bridges the gap between high design and practical living, creating beautiful, yet functional environments that reflect the individuality of each client. Featured in Architectural Digest, Rue Magazine, Veranda, House & Home, and a mainstay at the nation’s biggest markets, Laura U Interior Design creates beautiful legacies, memorable moments woven through every room of a home, told through high-end design.
- Services
- Residential interior design
- Service areas
- Houston
- TX; Aspen
- CO; Los Angeles
- CA; Miami
- FL
- Company awards
- ASID Awards 2011-2018, Papercity Magazine Design Awards, Best of Houzz 2015-2018, ID&A 2018
- Address
-
4306 Yoakum Blvd
77006 Houston
United States
+1-7135220855 laurauinteriordesign.com