Laura U Interior Design
Designers in Houston
Reviews (6)
    Based in Houston, TX but with nationwide scope, Laura U Interior Design is a design firm focused exclusively on luxurious residential spaces. Founder Laura Umansky’s Classically Current© aesthetic bridges the gap between high design and practical living, creating beautiful, yet functional environments that reflect the individuality of each client. Featured in Architectural Digest, Rue Magazine, Veranda, House & Home, and a mainstay at the nation’s biggest markets, Laura U Interior Design creates beautiful legacies, memorable moments woven through every room of a home, told through high-end design.

    Services
    Residential interior design
    Service areas
    • Houston
    • TX; Aspen
    • CO; Los Angeles
    • CA; Miami
    • FL
    Company awards
    ASID Awards 2011-2018, Papercity Magazine Design Awards, Best of Houzz 2015-2018, ID&A 2018
    Address
    4306 Yoakum Blvd
    77006 Houston
    United States
    +1-7135220855 laurauinteriordesign.com

    Reviews

    Angie Palmer-Davis
    Laura and her team keep getting better and better! With their in house architecture team led by Gina Elkins - it's hard to find a more talented group of people to take your design/build project to another level. We have many years of working together on projects and we're looking forward to many more.
    9 months ago
    Elina James
    Thank you, Laura U! My only question is this - when are you going to have a show on HGTV?? Would be so fun to see you and your design group working through each project.
    about 4 years ago
    Alexia Erdaresz
    My kids and I hung out last Saturday checking out your "kid's space" post. They could see the fun and I could see the organization and practicality of the designs - win-win! We are looking at some of the bunk bed ideas now as a means to create more space and added privacy.
    about 4 years ago
