MPdrink
Other Businesses in Marinha Grande
    MPdrink® UNBREAKABLE Dishes
    MPdrink® UNBREAKABLE Dishes
    MPdrink® UNBREAKABLE cups.
    MPdrink® UNBREAKABLE cups.
    MPdrink® UNBREAKABLE cups.
    MPdrink® UNBREAKABLE cups.

    Our range of UNBREAKABLE glass and dishes, promote COMFORT of using, providing SECURITY, always with QUALITY, giving the maximum of PROTECTION to the user, with a CHARME always present; these are the character of our range.

    The "GLAMOR" of a dessert served in a "Piscine"; the SAFETY for trembling hands of the "Boreal"; the BRIGHT feature of "Faceta Long 33 cl" when you wake up, a "Martini" SAVORED by the pool in a relaxed way, WC’s equipped with "Caipirinha Eco" for the use without breaks; are irreversible and sustainable pampering.

    250 times more RESISTANT than glass, our MPdrink® range withstands more than 500 industrial washes, ensuring the protection of our Planet.

    Services
    • Unbreakable Cups
    • Trays
    • Jugs
    • Plates
    • Beer Dispenser
    Service areas
    • Bars
    • Swimming pools
    • Hotels
    • Camping
    • Caravanning
    • Catering
    • Bathrooms
    • Marinha Grande
    • Show all 8 service areas
    Address
    Estrada da Nazaré n.º 2A
    2445-573 Marinha Grande
    Portugal
    +351-244574470 mpdrink.com
