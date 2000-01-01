Your browser is out-of-date.

Purple Patch Doors
Garage Doors in Coopers Plains
Reviews (18)
    • Welcome to Purple Patch Doors!! Established in 2000, we specialise in the service, installation and repair of a wide range of garage doors and automatic openers. We provide unparalleled service and technical support to our customers in the greater Brisbane and Ipswich regions.

    Services
    • Garage Door Supplier
    • Garage Door Repairs
    • Brisbane Garage Doors
    Service areas
    Coopers Plains QLD
    Company awards
    Owner
    Address
    43 Ada St
    4108 Coopers Plains
    Australia
    +61-732776892 www.purplepatchdoors.com.au

    Reviews

    Chris D
    Great service, honest advice and reliable product. 5 stars
    4 months ago
    Katrina Gilmore
    Fantastic service from the office staff to the installers. Helpful and great communication. Highly recommend!
    4 months ago
    Mick Levick
    Oh my gosh. How rude can you get. We got them to come out and repair a door for us. After 1 hours work, which I still can not work out how it took them so long, we got an invoice for $400. Of which $36 was for parts. Then we rang to ask what the different charges on the bill were, only to be abused and yelled at for 15 minutes. The only positive from our experience was that they were prompt. It's a shame really... We tried to talk to them over the phone and got nowhere. There are so many lovely reviews here, I wish that had been our experience.
    6 months ago
