Discounted Business and First class international travel, originating in the US.
Savings from 10-60% on International Airfares Whether you are flying in two months or within 24 hours, First Class and Business Class tickets for up to 60% off. Many of our tickets are refundable and changeable.
Superior Customer Service Our dedicated agents average 10+ years of experience each. You’ll reach a real “live” person each time you call and your requests. “2 for 1″ Airfares Receive a second Business Class ticket for your spouse, friend, or colleague at no extra cost when you buy a fully refundable Business Class flight on select airlines.
- Services
- Travel Services
- Service areas
- New York
- Address
-
108 w 81st St
10024 New York
United States
+1-2122011824 www.cooktravel.net