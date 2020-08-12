Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Chicago Canvas &amp; Supply
Textiles & Upholstery in Chicago, IL, USA
Overview 96Projects (96) 66Ideabooks (66)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • The Compact Guide To Choosing The Right Custom Stage Curtains
    Building A Tarp Shelter In 4 Situations – 10 Tips To Keep In Handy
    What Are Tarps and How Can They Be Used?
    The Main Differences Between Muslin and Cotton
    3 Great Ideas To Make Your Stage Performances More Memorable
    What Are Tarps and How Can They Be Used?
    Show all 96 projects

    Are you looking for good quality fabrics that last long? If yes, then Chicago Canvas & Supply is one of the leading suppliers of light to heavy-duty fabrics for all trades and uses. We are highly specialized in theater fabrics, tarps, canvastarp, drop cloths, and more. Either your need is for window treatments or for room dividers, our reliable fabric and textile source will serve all your needs at competitive prices.

    Services
    • tarps
    • canvas tarps
    • muslin
    • theater fabrics
    • Canvas tarp
    • Stage curtain
    Service areas
    Chicago, IL, and Chicago, IL, USA
    Address
    3719 W. Lawrence Avenue
    60625 Chicago, IL, USA
    United States
    +1-8663892218 www.chicagocanvas.com
      Add SEO element