ilisi Interior Architectural Design
Designers in Pretoria
    Pyjama Lounge & Music Studio
    Demand Luxury with ILISI Interiors
    Let the Hamptons in for Coffee
    Welcome Home
    Geometric Contemporary Patio
    Family Gathering Dining Area For The Festive Season
    We provide design solutions to Residential, Retail and Commercial clients. Assisting our clients with the best solutions according to their requirements, making it easier for them to make the best informed decision. ILISI assists with the concept, to calculating the costing involved for the desired project and finally manufacture and deliver all goods. ILISI takes the journey with our clients and are involved in with the project from the beginning up until the project is finalised. ILISI Interior Architectural Design is the culmination of ideas, passion and dreams represented in a visual and tactile environment. ILISI is a one of a kind concept. Creating your dream space is what ILISI is all about. By making you part of a life changing experience, we show you how any space can be crafted into a masterpiece.
    Services
    Interior Design & Decorating Services & Consultation
    Service areas
    Gauteng and South Africa
    Address
    Plot 79, Kaalfontein, Rayton
    0002 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-722446763 ilisi.co.za
    Legal disclosure

