Located in Marion County, Keizer Oregon is in the Willamette Valley, located near the Willamette River. Neighboring towns and cities include Salem, Woodburn, Hayesville, and Silverton. Having proper auto insurance is mandatory while driving on Oregon roads such as Interstate 5, and Highway 22. The insurance policy must meet the state minimum liability requirements of 25/50/20. Liability is broken into two categories, bodily injury and property damage. Liability insurance is what protects other drivers from damage that may be cause by you. Additional coverage can be purchased such as higher liability limits, Comprehensive and collision protection. Insurance can be purchased through Direct carriers such as Progressive, Allstate, and St