Star Swim Schools Pty Ltd
Pools & Spas in Cranbourne
    Baby Swimming Lessons

    Our Learn to Swim program gives uninterrupted learning for your children all year round. Baby Swimming Lessons are accompanied 49 weeks of the year to support for consistent training and to present students with the possibility to grow through levels at a quicker rate. The Star Swim Schools provides you peace of mind that your kid will receive a high-quality swimming education.

    Services
    • Swimming School
    • Swim School
    • Swimming lessons
    • Swimming Classes
    Service areas
    Cranbourne
    Address
    2/1 Normanby St
    3977 Cranbourne
    Australia
    +61-468734708 www.starswimschools.com.au

    Reviews

    Clane Chai
    The instructors are very patients and experienced, but during COVID, they did not manage it too well, did not finish all sessions before ending, they always asking for payment in advance and did not calculate properly. It was a shame.
    4 months ago
    peter sudeep
    Warm pool, very clean and tidy with good teachers
    4 months ago
    Lynette Harrison-Wild
    Very happy with the quality if the lessons
    3 months ago
    Show all 9 reviews
