Open Space Concepts
Decks, Patios & Outdoor Enclosures in Warrington
Reviews (6)
    • Every detail matters, so we make sure nothing is overlooked. Whether you know exactly what you need or want to start exploring your options, we are here to help you create a beautiful custom project that is perfect for you.Developing an outdoor living area that is attractive and functional for use all year round adds value to your residential or commercial space.

    Services
    • glass verandas
    • glass rooms
    • glass extensions
    • awnings
    • bioclimatic pergola
    Service areas
    UK and Warrington
    Address
    unit 14 jenson court
    wa7 1sq Warrington
    United Kingdom
    +44-7422549071 www.openspaceconcepts.co.uk

    Reviews

    Kevin Armstrong
    Top bunch to deal with, installation quality fine, glitches sorted instantly, very pleased with Louvre roof, well worth choosing over plain glass
    8 months ago
    Charlotte S
    Just had our Glass Room installed and the process from start to finish was professional and completely stress-free. Couldn't have asked for more from the team at OSC.
    9 months ago
    John Talbot
    Delighted with our new veranda and remote awning. Left the place very tidy. Top guys.
    9 months ago
    Show all 6 reviews
