Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Golden Locks, Inc.
General Contractors in Huntington Beach
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (25)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Golden Locks, Inc. Locksmith in Huntington Beach provide multiple security services 24/7. Place an order to buy online Locks, Safes & Keys or Call 714-841-0141

    We are a local locksmith company with years of experience and trained staff skilled in emergency locksmith services for both residential and commercial clients. We also specialize in automotive lock repair services for cars, bikes and trucks and installation, servicing and repair of high quality security systems, access control systems and CCTV systems. OUR MISSI

    Services
    • Locksmith
    • Locks Master
    • Locks Serviced
    • Locks Opened
    • Locks Repair
    Service areas
    Huntington Beach
    Address
    16582 Gothard St Suite E
    92647 Huntington Beach
    United States
    +1-7148410141 goldenlocks.net

    Reviews

    Michael Jenkins
    We needed copies of a newer car key. Golden Locks was the only locksmith with a shop open on a Saturday. Their staff was friendly and knowledgeable. We were able to get our copies on the spot and at a lower price than other places.
    2 months ago
    Video Vince
    Great prices, excellent service. Successfully made a laser cut key made from a chart I provided that I got from a different locksmith and did it for the best price I could find Highly recommended.
    13 days ago
    Ava Park
    Really great, fast service … other guys said new fob for my Ford Transit van would be $300! … with these gentlemen it was 125.00 and it got done in ten minutes. Golden is my new permanent locksmith! Thank you, Omar and Chris!
    about 2 months ago
    Show all 25 reviews
      Add SEO element