Golden Locks, Inc. Locksmith in Huntington Beach provide multiple security services 24/7. Place an order to buy online Locks, Safes & Keys or Call 714-841-0141
We are a local locksmith company with years of experience and trained staff skilled in emergency locksmith services for both residential and commercial clients. We also specialize in automotive lock repair services for cars, bikes and trucks and installation, servicing and repair of high quality security systems, access control systems and CCTV systems. OUR MISSI
- Services
- Locksmith
- Locks Master
- Locks Serviced
- Locks Opened
- Locks Repair
- Service areas
- Huntington Beach
- Address
-
16582 Gothard St Suite E
92647 Huntington Beach
United States
+1-7148410141 goldenlocks.net