KLS Sandstone
Stone, Paving & Concrete in Box Hill
Reviews (6)
    • KLS Sandstone are specialists in on-site sandstone cutting to create products with a natural aesthetic. We offer natural sandstone, travertine, Snowy River bluestone and other rock along with a large selection of cladding, pavers, tiles and much more.  TRADE & QUANTITY DISCOUNTS AVAILABLE.  With over 30 Years Experience, We ARE Sydney’s Sandstone Specialists.  Come and see over 5 acres of premium stone in stock at our purpose built facility at Box Hill in Sydney.  We are conveniently located near the M2 and M7, or get it delivered to your door.  To Get Premium Stone at Competitive prices + The Best Service and Specialist Advice, Get in touch today!

    Services
    • Sandstone
    • Stone Supplies
    • Stonemason
    • Masonry
    • Building Supplies
    • Landscape Supplies
    • Quarry
    • Builders
    Service areas
    Box Hill, sydney, and NSW
    Address
    735 Windsor Road
    2765 Box Hill
    Australia
    +61-296275775 www.kls-sandstone.com.au

    Reviews

    Nitin Pandey
    Great range of stones and cladding. Good customer service. I'd get back to them again.
    7 months ago
    Exotic Living
    Always provide professional, friendly service with quality materials!
    over 2 years ago
    Dave Brimmer
    KLS are a great company to deal with. They know sandstone and were very helpful in our planning stage and choosing the right materials. Good customer service and delivery service too
    over 3 years ago
