Fantastic Cleaners Perth
Building cleaning in Perth
Reviews
    • Fantastic Cleaners Perth has on your disposal a broad portfolio of cleaning services for residential and commercial properties. We can help you with everything, from specialised services like carpet, window and tile cleaning to end of lease and after builders cleaning. Call us now for a free quote and great deals!

    Services offered:

    Regular Cleaning

    End of Lease Cleaning

    Carpet Cleaning

    Oven Cleaning

    One Off Cleaning

    and many more...

    Services
    • Cleaning
    • Cleaning Services
    • Home Cleaning
    • House Cleaning
    • End of Lease Cleaning
    • Carpet Cleaning
    • Upholstery Cleaning
    • Window Cleaning
    • Tile and Grout Cleaning
    • Oven Cleaning
    • Regular Domestic Cleaning
    Service areas
    Perth WA
    Address
    6054 Perth
    Australia
    +61-863555604 fantasticcleaners.com.au/perth
