Diplomatic Green is a residential plan launched by Puri Constructions at Sector 111, Gurgaon. It is a strategically planned project that spans across 20 acres of residential property that is a division of 82-acre master plan with varied developments of commercial spaces, hotels and retails. The project includes stylish apartments built over 15% of the property along with widespread greens up to 85% of the area that offers a visual treat.