Anchor Homes Bayswater VIC
Home Builders in Bayswater
Reviews (8)
    Anchor Homes are leaders in designing, building and delivering transportable modular homes. For more than 25 years, we have been providing high-quality, cutting-edge, sustainable and innovative building solutions to Australian families. Our transportable homes building system is fast, cost-effective and eco-friendly.

    Our transportable homes are built at our 12,000 square metre manufacturing facility in Stratford Victoria and then transported to your site anywhere in Victoria or NSW. Our advanced building method allows for reduced wastage and stringent supervision, assuring your new modular home passes all quality standards and exceeds your expectations.

    Service areas
    Bayswater
    Address
    1 Jersey Rd
    3153 Bayswater
    Australia
    +61-387369520 anchorhomes.com.au

    Reviews

    Brendan O'farrell
    Helpful and attentive
    4 months ago
    emily verrocchi
    We have just moved into our Anchor home and could not be happier. The entire duration of building our home from start to finish was so smooth and such an exciting process. All the staff an Anchor were amazing to deal with and seemed to be just an excited about the process as we were. We felt really taken care of and if anything came up we were unsure about they took the time to kindly explain without making us feel clueless :) Our site supervisor Jamie was so kind and worked extremely hard to get us in our new home in time for our daughters birthday, which he did and it made for some beautiful memories for my family. thank you Jamie for all of your hard work and to the team at Anchor for building our dream, forever home. The quality of the build is superior and we are constantly admiring its beauty. We will be forever grateful for our dealings with you all. From Tom and Em Verrocchi, Monbulk Vic.
    7 months ago
    Christopher Westbury
    Clarinda was amazing from the very start. I am super appreciative of all the help and insight she has provided. Unfortunately due to personal circumstances I wasn't able to follow through till finalization. But I am very impressed by everything Anchor homes have to offer and will definitely be back in the future if building a modular home is something im after.
    about 1 year ago
    Show all 8 reviews
