Premier Epoxy
Flooring in Riverview
    • Premier Epoxy Inc. offers Tampa-area epoxy floor solutions including flake, metallic, glitter, solid, and quartz. Epoxy is long-lasting and durable enough for high traffic areas such as garages. We also create beautiful polished and stained concrete flooring in custom colors for residential and commercial customers. Our floors are low maintenance, non-slip, and meet HACCP health standards for food service areas with an aesthetically superior product.

    Services
    Flooring Contractor and Floor Coating
    Service areas
    Riverview
    Address
    2404 Ballentrae Forest Dr
    33579 Riverview
    United States
    +1-8132962937 premierepoxytampa.com

    Reviews

    Laura Sokalski
    Premier Epoxy transformed my garage floor into a beautiful sparkling epoxy coated work of art. They were very accommodating to my special request of extra glitter flake to really make my floors pop! Highly recommend for quality of product and service from staff!
    3 months ago
    Phillip Carden
    After two years working with dozens of contractors, Premier Epoxy stands out as the most professional service provider we've encountered. We would highly recommend them for Epoxy Floors.
    7 months ago
    Kristin Bozek
    Talk about an amazing company, employees, and product! I can’t begin to describe how happy I am with my floors. From the very first day I began talking with the company on my idea, they were so professional and knowledgeable. I can’t speak highly enough about each of the employees, Matt, Trinton, and Joe. Trinton was so patient with my idea, and was very honest about what they could achieve. Joe came to do the actual flooring and was so amazing. He communicated everything he was doing with me and was extremely professional and polite. Not only, is their work amazing, their customer service skills set them apart from any other company. I would recommend them to everyone and will definitely remember them for any future work. Thank you for making my farmhouse dreams come true!
    7 months ago
