Electricians in Sydney—ElectroSpark Electrical Services
Electricians in Mona Vale
Reviews (12)
    If you are in search of trusted and experienced electricians in Sydney, then ElectroSpark Electrical Services should be your ideal choice. We are one of the It is one of the reputed electrical services in Sydney that serving household, commercial and industrial sectors. Whether you need electrical installations, electrical repair or regular maintenance assistance we can help you in that as well. Our electricians are skilled and licensed to perform electrical works at residential and industrial places. If you are willing to avail our services simply call us or visit our website. You will not regret for sure.

    Service areas
    Mona vale
    Address
    119 Barrenjoey road
    2103 Mona Vale
    Australia
    +61-404050811 electrosparkelectrical.com.au

    Reviews

    natasha barfield
    Great service, always at a reasonable price. Steve and his team are always my first call when I need an electrician.
    4 months ago
    Shelly Li
    Steve is very professional, he is super responsive, always willing to help. I had emergency situation, he helped me when no one would in very short time frame, I didn’t even know him that time. There is nothing too hard for Steve and his staff, he does fantastic work, I definitely would recommend him to my family, friends and everyone!
    4 months ago
    Emma Doyle
    Fantastic electrician who went the extra mile on our job with sourcing and installing high quality fittings, who I will definitely use again and who I recommend to my friends. Steve is a great guy, he communicated well throughout our various phases of work, he was super helpful in planning the work with us, our architect and our lighting supplier. He was on time and reliable, he helped us locate hardware despite complications, and he followed up on everything as promised. He has a capable team too.
    6 months ago
      Add SEO element