Emergency Restoration Services specializes in water damage mitigation, restoration and cleanup services - providing professional structural drying and water extraction to both residential and commercial property owners throughout Florida. We'll remove all standing water and dryout all affected building material to restore your home or office to its original condition. No job is too big or too small. And since we work with the insurance company, but not for them, our commitment is to you and your needs. ERS will take complete care of you and guide you through the entire process of getting your property back to normal as quickly as possible.It’s Your Home. And Our Promise.