Handmade kitchens crafted in the UK. All of our pieces are lovingly built by hand here in the UK by skilled craftsmen. Whether chiselled and smoothed granite or quartz from Portman Stone, or English Oak and Tulipwood sourced as locally as possible, we aim to deliver the best in traditional British kitchens.
- Services
- kitchen design
- kitchen planning
- kitchen manufacture
- bespoke kitchens
- Service areas
- Nationwide and Christchurch
- Address
-
19 Bargates
BH23 1QD Christchurch
United Kingdom
+44-1202481177 classic-kitchens-direct.com