Classic Kitchens Direct
Kitchen Manufacturers in Christchurch
Reviews (12)
    Dorset Road - Kitchen Island
    Brooke - a U-shaped Bespoke Kitchen

    Handmade kitchens crafted in the UK. All of our pieces are lovingly built by hand here in the UK by skilled craftsmen. Whether chiselled and smoothed granite or quartz from Portman Stone, or English Oak and Tulipwood sourced as locally as possible, we aim to deliver the best in traditional British kitchens.

    Services
    • kitchen design
    • kitchen planning
    • kitchen manufacture
    • bespoke kitchens
    Service areas
    Nationwide and Christchurch
    Address
    19 Bargates
    BH23 1QD Christchurch
    United Kingdom
    +44-1202481177 classic-kitchens-direct.com

    Reviews

    Zachary West Adelyn
    So glad we found this company, our kitchen is just lovely, we cant thank them enough
    4 months ago
    Maddy Holmes
    We bought a house that already had a kitchen from Classic Kitchens in which we loved, we then did an extension and wanted to carry on the same style of cabinetry into the new living space, Classic Kitchens made us TV cabinets, Drinks cabinets and a sideboard in the same style as the original kitchen and it just all now completes the whole room, we cant be happier.
    4 months ago
    Max Harris Kirsten
    The thing that made us choose Classic Kitchens was what seemed to be their knowledge and honesty, initially I gave them a layout that I designed and they priced on this, this price was less than I had imagined so I was happy, I then asked if there was anything they would change and they made a few tweaks that not only made it a better space but also saved me around £5000… Thanks and Thanks again!
    4 months ago
    Show all 12 reviews
