Green Frog Cleaning
General Contractors in San Diego
Reviews (14)
    • Want more time for what's important? Green Frog Cleaning would love to help. We specialize in top-quality house cleaning services in San Diego. Our highly trained technicians follow an industry leading system to make your home immaculate in shortest time possible. We've been recognised as one of the most reputable and reliable house cleaning service providers in San Diego. Our friendly field support reps are available 24/7 for you. Call us at 1-(888) 438-1781. We'd love to help with your house cleaning.

    Services
    home cleaning
    Service areas
    San Diego
    Address
    9921 Carmel Mountain Rd #130
    92129 San Diego
    United States
    +1-8582162314 greenfrogcleaning.com

    Reviews

    Leah Torzeski
    I requested a quote from their website and was contacted same day. Super friendly, professional and they were able to provide services that same week - which was very helpful to me. On time, asked me questions about any special areas to focus on and did a great job!
    about 2 months ago
    Sam Watkins
    Earlier this month my bedroom was flooded from the upstairs apartment and I was displaced for a while. Green Frog was accommodating in rescheduling my regular cleaning while my place was in disarray. And then they sent someone out off-schedule once the construction crew had finally left who helped get the entire place back to normal again. Everyone here is just great.
    about 2 months ago
    Corinna Jayasuriya
    I hired Green Frog for my mom as a Christmas present as I didn't want her exerting herself to clean for holiday company. My mom was really excited at how much they did and said her house smelled so good. She wants them to come back and they are now scheduled every two weeks! Thank you Green Frog for making my mom smile!
    5 months ago
