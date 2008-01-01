Your browser is out-of-date.

Equiptest
Electricians in Bristol
Services

  • Testing Services
  • Thermal Imaging
  • Asset Management & Solutions
  • Smoke Ventilation Maintenance
  • Solar Panel Installation
  • Energy Efficiency Audit
  • Surge Protection
    • FIRST Company in the UK to get Specialized Accreditation for Portable Appliance Testing and Thermal Imaging Inspections. Providing highly experienced engineers who all have City & Guilds 2360/2391 and IEE Wiring Regulations (17th Edition). The main accreditation body in the electrical testing industry, the ECA accredit our company and staff technical standards. Our commitment to quality ensures we are ISO 9001 : 2008 accredited and undergo a rigorous auditing regime in order to verify and recommend that we have highest skills and ability to carry out these technical services. Our well managed testing ability enable us to pass on cost savings to you the client, which means you benefit from great pricing matched with our superior service.

    Service areas
    Bristol
    Address
    The Old Parlour, Latteridge
    BS37 9TS Bristol
    United Kingdom
    +44-1454222882 equiptest.co.uk
