Elite Blinds &amp; Solar Film
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bridgwater
Reviews (6)
    • Elite Blinds & Solar Film, based in Somerset, have two very prominent shop front premises in both Bridgwater and Taunton. Our mission statement is simple: To provide an excellent value window dressing, with fantastic customer service. All of the blinds and awnings that we provide are made by hand at our Bridgwater location. We have a very high expectation of our product, using the best materials and fabrics to make our blinds to the highest of standards. At our company, we have gained many years of experience in the blinds and awnings industry, with an extensive list of satisfied clients that will attest to our superior craftsmanship and the attention to detail that we put into each and every project. We know that with our high level of experience, you’ll be no less than satisfied with our reliable and professional service that you’ll receive when you use Elite Blinds & Solar Film. So for a blinding job, please contact us today for a quote!

    Services
    • Venetian blinds
    • Vertical blinds
    • Roman blinds
    • Roller blinds
    • Blinds
    • Window blinds
    • Made to measure blinds
    • blinds bridgwater
    • blinds somerset
    • blinds taunton
    Service areas
    Bridgwater
    Address
    13 St John St
    TA6 5HR Bridgwater
    United Kingdom
    +44-1278459925 eliteblindsandsolarfilm.co.uk

    Reviews

    Kelly Marsh
    We had blinds fitted a few weeks ago and are really pleased with them. They listened to what I wanted but suggested I go with a different option and I'm so glad I did! Really quick and slick on the day of fitting. They're great quality without costing the earth, and friends that have visited since have commented that they look really classy. Thank you Elite Blinds!
    6 months ago
    Luke Burton
    We would like to say big thank you to elite blinds for a super job so clean and tidy and a great price and great quality we really didn’t no what blinds to go for so much choice but Andrew made it a lot easier for us.we are very happy customers.
    almost 3 years ago
    Angela Bookham
    I want to say a huge thank you to you and your wife for the beautiful blinds fitted today. Your care and professionalism was outstanding. If anyone is thinking of getting blinds then don't hesitate, their products are first class. I would definitely recommend your company without hesitation.
    almost 4 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
