Norse Interiors is the premier company in the U.S. offering Scandinavian-designed components to retrofit IKEA furniture. We are changing the luxury furniture shopping experience by letting customers design bespoke pieces from sturdy, American-manufactured materials to fit over existing IKEA frames for storage cabinets, TV stands and credenzas. The process is simple, cost-efficient and sustainable, and the results are durable and elegant.
- Services
- Furniture components and accessories
- Service areas
- USA and Canada
- Address
-
10016 New York
United States
+1-6462862773 norseinteriors.com