Fantastic Pest Control Melbourne
Other Businesses in Pascoe Vale
Reviews (0)
    • Say Good Bye to All Pest Problems with Fantastic!

    Fantastic Pest Control Melbourne offers tried and tested solutions for your pest issues. Our extermination experts have the experience and equipment to quickly and easily get you rid of all types of crawlies, flying bities, timber pests, as well as rodents and marsupial. Get hold of our customer support team right now and book your pest control session today!

    Services offered:

    Rat Control

    Bed Bug Treatment

    Cockroach Control

    Wasp Control

    Bee Removal

    Termite Treatment

    and many more...

    Services
    • Pest Control
    • Rodent Control
    • Termite Control
    • Mice Control
    • Bed Bug Treatment
    • Bird Control
    • Bee and Wasp Control
    • Pest Exterminator
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    Melbourne and Pascoe Vale
    Address
    3044 Pascoe Vale
    Australia
    +61-384004662 fantasticpestscontrol.com.au/melbourne
