Sy King Locksmith
Doors in Orlando
Reviews (14)
    • Sy king Locksmith Provides, Automotive, Residential & Commercial Services. Here are some of the services.

    Transponder Chip key Replacement, Installation, and Repair Ignition Key Repair Ignition Key Installation Ignition Key Removal Emergency Car Lockouts Automobile Key Replacement Residential Emergency Lockouts Installation of High-Security Locks Broken Key Extraction Installation of Master Key Systems Change of Locks Provisioning of Safe Services Making Keys Exit and Panic Devices Safe Combination Changing Vaults Opening/ Repair/Installation Locks for File Cabinet System for Keyless Access

    Services
    locksmith Orlando
    Service areas
    Orlando
    Address
    4988 Millennia Green Dr,
    32811 Orlando
    United States
    +1-4074498826 sykinglocksmith.com

    Reviews

    Jordan Joe
    Wow super fast service! Fair pricing! He called ahead of time to confirm timing and to ask if we had flexibility. Unfortunately, we did not. And he adjusted his schedule to work around us. When he arrived, he removed his shoes before coming inside. He was extremely fast and got the job done in 15 minutes.
    2 months ago
    Dorothy Mason
    Since my battery died and the manual lock did not work, I couldn't open my car. The price was fair after speaking to a helpful customer service a discount was applied. The locksmith was very helpful and clear on what he could do. But earlier i have spoken to someone and from the office and the price was right after the conversation. Shawn arrived on time as scheduled and was very competent on the spot. Overall this was an excellent service for which I am extremely grateful.
    3 months ago
    Willam John
    Very efficient and great value for money! The electronics within my van key stopped working. I was able to book an appointment for the same day and paid . I now have a new key and my original one was repaired so I now have complete peace of mind should I have any problems in the future. New key has a 12 month warranty as well. All good and very happy!
    3 months ago
    Show all 14 reviews
