Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
SY Lam
Media & Bloggers in Berlin
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • 壁意盎然, SY Lam SY Lam Modern Bedroom
    壁意盎然, SY Lam SY Lam Modern Bedroom
    壁意盎然, SY Lam SY Lam Modern Dining Room
    +6
    Click to complete
    各式木質扶手
    test, SY Lam SY Lam Office spaces & stores Fur Turquoise
    test
    my first house, SY Lam SY Lam Modern Living Room
    my first house, SY Lam SY Lam Built-in kitchens
    my first house

    homify is a network that connects homeowners with hundreds of thousands of professionals from all over the world. When it comes to housing and construction you will find not only inspiration and tips but also the right professionals to make your dream home a reality.

    In our magazine we present modern architecture, exciting conversion projects and countless living ideas to beautify your home on a daily basis. Pictures you particularly like can be collected in ideabooks and shown to a professional directly if needed. From inspiration to planning - homify is where you'll find everything to make your house a home!

    Service areas
    Berlin
    Address
    Holländerstr. 34
    13407 Berlin
    Taiwan
    +49-30208985801 www.homify.tw
    Legal disclosure

    homify is a network that connects homeowners with hundreds of thousands of professionals from all over the world. When it comes to housing and construction you will find not only inspiration and tips but also the right professionals to make your dream home a reality.

    In our magazine we present modern architecture, exciting conversion projects and countless living ideas to beautify your home on a daily basis. Pictures you particularly like can be collected in ideabooks and shown to a professional directly if needed. From inspiration to planning - homify is where you'll find everything to make your house a home!

      Add SEO element