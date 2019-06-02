Your browser is out-of-date.

Apex Project Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
Interior Architects in Mumbai
    ICICI Lombard, Lucknow
    Expofreight - Mumbai
    SBI Cards
    DHL SmartTrucking

    Apex Project Solutions Pvt. Ltd. was formed 14 years ago to provide Interior Design
    solutions in the corporate and retail interior sector. Over the past 14 years Apex has completed over 160 Interior design projects in Mumbai and across India. With a growing clientele comprising of top companies from India and abroad Apex is achieving greater milestones every few months. Some of our reputed clients are Oracle, Reliance, Disney, GE, SBI Cards, RBS Bank,Godrej, Future Group, Voltas, Cipla, DHL, Idea Cellular, L&T Finance, Cathay Pacific, Decathlon, etc. among many others.

    Services
    Interior Designing Consultancy / Design & Build Services / Architectural Services / Infrastructure
    Service areas
    Mumbai
    Address
    1001, 10th Floor, Hubtown Solaris, Prof. NS Phadke Marg, Andheri East,
    400069 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9820506874 www.apexprojects.in

    Reviews

    Malini Nair
    With Pushkar Pingle of Apex Project Solutions Pvt Ltd., and his calm, confident and friendly approach, and the extra mile that he is ever willing to go, working with them has always been a wonderful experience. We have had the opportunity to work with Apex in the past for internal fit outs. Pushkar is personally available to meet you, understand your requirement, give clear and workable options and execute them just as required. Their work is excellent and the best thing about Apex and Pushkar is they do not sign off after a project. They are always available and ready to help any time long after the project is completed. With Apex there is a feeling that the project is in safe hands. Malini Nair AGM - Corporate HR & Admin, NYK Line (India) Pvt. Ltd.
    over 6 years ago
    Shubham Singh
    It's a good design hub best work for all site
    about 3 years ago
    parvez kadge
    Great to see new entrepreneurs with sustainable thoughts. Best work done fitout projects with economic budgeting. Good luck
    about 3 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
