Fantastic Services Melbourne
Other Businesses in St Kilda
Reviews (34)
    • All Home Services by One Provider


    Get your free time back and enjoy your favourite activities! Leave all your home maintenance tasks to the specialists of Fantastic Services and let us help you keep your home in a perfect condition.

    Fantastic Services is simply the one-stop shop for all your home needs. From end of lease, carpet, oven cleaning and housekeeping to gardening, handyman, pest control or waste removal - you request it and we deliver.

    You just need to give us a call on our hotline or book online with several clicks using the form on our website. If you prefer mobile applications download GoFantastic and get a service with just a few taps.

    Services
    • Cleaning
    • Gardening
    • Pest Control
    • Handyman
    • Rubbish Removal
    Service areas
    Melbourne and St Kilda
    Address
    Shop 2 / 198 St Kilda Rd
    3182 St Kilda
    Australia
    +61-370186603 fantasticservicesgroup.com.au/melbourne

    Reviews

    Jac S
    The cleaners where fantastic. Really logical way of cleaning and working through the house. Would love to have them come back later in the year. Thank you.
    3 months ago
    Lauryn Keeley
    Ernda did an incredible job! He was so lovely this afternoon and even did an extra job on a space that I hadn't asked for. He also wiped down everything after and did all around a great job! Would definitely book him again if needed.
    8 months ago
    Durdashi Nemchand
    I booked days in advance for a handyman to come and repair some wall damage. I sent all the photos and described what needed to be done. The guy came and apparently the company only showed him one of the photos I sent. They also charged $185 for the first visit which I agreed on but before the handyman did anything, I asked how much it would cost in total. He said it should be around $250-400 TOTAL including materials and the second visit. After the first visit, they called me and tried to charge me another $320 on top of the $185. Told them that shouldn't be the case as I confirmed with the technician beforehand and they said they'd call back. They changed the charge from $320 to $169 and never called me back. I had to call again to confirm it was a mistake and they agreed. Now after the second visit, they tried to charge $361 and said I had an outstanding balance of $192 to pay. The clear issue is obviously the lack of communication and transparency in prices. I did ask before any work was even done and was assured a range of price which I agreed on. Had I known the price would be way above what was quoted, I wouldn't have proceeded with the job. The handymen were nice and polite and did a good job but the company is a nightmare to deal with. Forgot to mention first visit was less than 1.5hrs and second visit they were done in less than 30 mins and the materials I kept was a small pot of paint and brushes.
    3 months ago
