Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Bedroommood
Online Shops in London
Overview 14Projects (14) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Blog, Bedroommood Bedroommood BedroomTextiles
    Blog
    About us, Bedroommood Bedroommood BedroomTextiles
    About us, Bedroommood Bedroommood BedroomTextiles
    About us, Bedroommood Bedroommood BedroomTextiles
    +1
    About us
    Fabrics, Bedroommood Bedroommood BedroomTextiles
    Fabrics, Bedroommood Bedroommood BedroomTextiles
    Fabrics, Bedroommood Bedroommood BedroomTextiles
    +1
    Fabrics
    Gift Cards, Bedroommood Bedroommood BedroomAccessories & decoration Cotton
    Gift Cards, Bedroommood Bedroommood BedroomAccessories & decoration Cotton
    Gift Cards
    Home Essentials, Bedroommood Bedroommood BedroomAccessories & decoration Wood Black
    Home Essentials, Bedroommood Bedroommood BedroomAccessories & decoration Wood Brown
    Home Essentials
    Decorative Cushions
    Show all 14 projects

    We are a team of bedroom & sleep fanatics from Lithuania. Our passion for quality sleep in an undisturbed aesthetical environment led us to create Bedroommood bedding. We often jokingly say to people ‘We want to sleep with you’ & really what we mean by it is to contribute to the quality of time that you spend in bed.

    We became interested in fabrics a few years ago and started making bedding for our kids and ourselves. By digging deeper into markets we realized that luxury bedding always comes with a high price tag and we realised that there is a way to change it.

    By focusing on less (lower number of products, quality fabrics as the essence of bed linens and online marketplace) we managed to create an awesome luxury product & make it available to people at a fraction of retail price. We must admit we are very picky but so should you be when it comes to choosing where you sleep. At the end of the day we spend nearly 1⁄3 of our lives in bed. Make that time of the highest quality.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    SW11 1QL London
    United Kingdom
    +370-64033557 bedroommood.com
      Add SEO element