We are leading Manufacturer and Supplier of PVC Wooden Flooring and Carpet in Pune. We also provides the Awnings, Canopies, Window Blinds, Wallpaper and Car Parking Shed in Pune.
- Service areas
- Pune
- Address
-
S. No. 8/9/2, Opp. Abhinav College, Narhegaon, Pune
411041 Pune
India
+91-9850479272 www.carparkingtensile.com
Legal disclosure
We are the manufacturer and supplier of PVC Wooden Flooring and Carpet in Pune. We have more than 15 years of great experience in this industry.We also provides the best services for Awnings, Canopies, Wallpapers and Window Blinds.